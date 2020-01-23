Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HI. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.30. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

