Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will report sales of $192.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.79 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $181.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $737.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.30 million to $743.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $771.99 million, with estimates ranging from $767.60 million to $785.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 648,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after buying an additional 346,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 132.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 657,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after buying an additional 184,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.39. 220,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

