HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

HPR has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPR opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 901,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 4,133,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 605,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

