Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.26

Shares of Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $20.57. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 80,517 shares traded.

HRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

The company has a market cap of $758.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$145.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. Analysts predict that Heroux Devtek Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

