Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, 1,950,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,343,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 695.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

