Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) CFO Darcy G. Mott Sells 4,000 Shares

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Healthequity stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,370. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 145.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

