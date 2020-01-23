HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. HD Supply posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 66,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

