HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. HB Fuller updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

NYSE FUL opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $430,913.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,979.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FUL. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

