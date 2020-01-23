Haymaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:HYACU) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth $22,319,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,797 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

