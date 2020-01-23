Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,217. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,960,000 after buying an additional 5,258,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,818,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 419,666 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

