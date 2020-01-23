Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hartford Financial Services Group.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 221,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.