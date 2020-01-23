Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $8.33. Harmonic shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 42,216 shares trading hands.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $741.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

