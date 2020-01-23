Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments comprises 2.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $51,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,856,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 729,325 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $3,608,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 367.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 4,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

