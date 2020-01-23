Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $19.79 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $185.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.