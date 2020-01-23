Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. 50,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

