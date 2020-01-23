Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. 50,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.