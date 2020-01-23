Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 3,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,073,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14,891.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 495,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 86,542 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 418,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 101,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

