Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after buying an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Altice USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after buying an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 2,101,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,824. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

