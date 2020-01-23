Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. 2,656,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,728. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $96.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

