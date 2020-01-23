Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,637,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

