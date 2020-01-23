Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Splunk by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.53. 1,084,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $161.49. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

