Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $12.11 on Wednesday, hitting $326.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,715,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.17.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

