Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,473. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.83. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $260.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

