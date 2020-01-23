Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,053. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

