Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,315 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 17.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five Below by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 783,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

