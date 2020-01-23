Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $12,021,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Halliburton by 2,951.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

