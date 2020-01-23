Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $115.61 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $175,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,592. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,628,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Haemonetics by 700.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 381,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $50,613,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

