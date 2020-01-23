Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund PLC (LON:GIF) were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), approximately 8,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 194,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Gulf Investment Fund plc, formerly Qatar Investment Fund plc, is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to capture, principally through the medium of the Qatar Exchange, the opportunities for growth offered by the expanding Qatari economy by investing in listed companies or companies soon to be listed.

