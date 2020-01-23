Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 660,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,821. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.