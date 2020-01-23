Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.07

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.07 and traded as low as $69.31. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 65,389 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.54. The company has a market cap of $121.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Dal S. Brynelsen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

