Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.88

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.20. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3,605 shares traded.

GLRE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,405,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 133.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.