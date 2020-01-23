Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03), 14,114,468 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 38,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.78. The company has a market cap of $83.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

