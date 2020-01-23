Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $879.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

