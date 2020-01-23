Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00089924 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

