GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.96 ($0.68) and last traded at A$0.96 ($0.68), 12,862 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.99 ($0.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.87.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

