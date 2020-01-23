Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will report $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $14.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 655,759 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

