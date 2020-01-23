Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 541

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.64 ($6.05).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.38) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

