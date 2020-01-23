Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.30 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.52% from the stock’s previous close.

GSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarus Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

