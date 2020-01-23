GoHelpFund (HELP) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $21,953.00 and approximately $27,367.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

