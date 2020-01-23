Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Shares Down 0.9%

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.74, approximately 14,651 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 64,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,570,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

