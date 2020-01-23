Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.70

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $15.42. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3%.

