Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 399,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957,823. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.