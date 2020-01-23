Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.29. 27,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.87 and a one year high of $115.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

