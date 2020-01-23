Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.76. 1,975,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.27 and a 52 week high of $352.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

