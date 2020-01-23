Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.86. 90,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.74 and its 200 day moving average is $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $164.11 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

