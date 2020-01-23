Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after buying an additional 238,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,584,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,326,000 after buying an additional 198,921 shares during the period.

VCIT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,725. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

