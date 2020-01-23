Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.26. 702,270 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.