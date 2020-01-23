Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.13. The company had a trading volume of 417,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.38 and a 12-month high of $203.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

