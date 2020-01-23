GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,930 Price Target at Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,879.13 ($24.72).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,823 ($23.98). 4,201,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,786.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,711.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,837.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

