Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.44

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.
Several research firms have issued reports on ROCK. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,677.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
