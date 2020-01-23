Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.44

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROCK. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,677.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

