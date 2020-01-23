Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on G. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,541,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,431,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,293,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 746,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $45.03.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

